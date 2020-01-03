|
HANLEY, Mary (Mulligan) Of Stoughton, age 77, December 31. Wife of the late Eamonn M. "Ned" Hanley. Daughter of the late Patrick J. and Ellen (Carron) Mulligan of Ireland. Sister of James P. Mulligan and his wife Mary Ellen of Randolph, Thomas F. Mulligan and his late wife Mary Ann of Hyde Park, Patrick "Paddy" Mulligan, Helen M. Mulligan and Francis B. Mulligan and his wife Rena, all of Ireland, Evelyn C. Hedrick and her late husband Charles D. of Alabama, the late Colette Houlihan and her husband PJ of Ireland and Bernard "Ben" Mulligan and his surviving wife Fanchea of Stoughton. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) Stoughton on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton at 10 AM. Visiting Hours Friday from 4-7 PM. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., W. Bridgewater, MA 02379. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781) 344 - 2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020