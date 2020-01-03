Boston Globe Obituaries
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
122 Canton Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Resources
MARY (MULLIGAN) HANLEY


1942 - 2019
MARY (MULLIGAN) HANLEY Obituary
HANLEY, Mary (Mulligan) Of Stoughton, age 77, December 31. Wife of the late Eamonn M. "Ned" Hanley. Daughter of the late Patrick J. and Ellen (Carron) Mulligan of Ireland. Sister of James P. Mulligan and his wife Mary Ellen of Randolph, Thomas F. Mulligan and his late wife Mary Ann of Hyde Park, Patrick "Paddy" Mulligan, Helen M. Mulligan and Francis B. Mulligan and his wife Rena, all of Ireland, Evelyn C. Hedrick and her late husband Charles D. of Alabama, the late Colette Houlihan and her husband PJ of Ireland and Bernard "Ben" Mulligan and his surviving wife Fanchea of Stoughton. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) Stoughton on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton at 10 AM. Visiting Hours Friday from 4-7 PM. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., W. Bridgewater, MA 02379. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781) 344 - 2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
