MARY (STOICO) HARATSIS


1921 - 2020
MARY (STOICO) HARATSIS Obituary
HARATSIS, Mary (Stoico) Of West Newton. May 12, 2020. Wife of the late Charles Haratsis. Mother of Lucille N. Haratsis and Stephanie M. Porter (Mal), all of Waltham and Adele M. Haratsis-Flynn (Dennis) of Holliston; grandmother of John Porter (Laura), Kristin Porter, Charlene and Douglas Flynn; great-grandmother of Hannah, Madison and Ainsley Porter; sister of Nancy Stoico of Somerville and the late Joseph Stoico and the late Lucy Davidio; and nieces & nephews. Burial in Calvary Cemetery in Waltham is private. A Memorial Mass at Saint Bernard's Church in West Newton will be announced. Memorials in her name may be made to The Salvation Army, Attn: Development, 25 Shawmut Road, Canton, MA 02021. Mary's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
