HARDING, Mary (Jope) Of Canton, passed away June 2nd. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Sister of the late Ann Nicholson. Aunt of Judith Bernardi and her husband Raymond of Antrim, NH, Robert Nicholson and his wife Paula of Stoughton and Ann Marie Nicholson Monaghan of Stoughton. Great-aunt of Justin Bernardi, Rebecca Bernardi, Declan Monaghan and Dillon Nicholson. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Service at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday morning at 10. Visiting Hour prior to the service Thursday morning, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am.Burial St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019