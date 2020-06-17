|
|
HARRISON, Mary Of Brookline, formerly Cambridge, died on March 26, 2020, aged 99. Devoted wife of the late J. Michael Harrison for 60 years. Born Mary Sallis in 1920 in the coal mining valleys of south Wales, she obtained a teaching certificate and moved to postwar London, where she met and married Michael. In 1947, Mary moved to the United States when Michael joined the faculty at Boston University, where he remained until his death in 2007. Mary was a Lower School teacher at the Buckingham Browne and Nichols School in Cambridge for many years. After retirement, Mary volunteered at Harvard University's Arnold Arboretum where she researched famous plant hunters, combining her love of history and horticulture.
Mary was predeceased by her two brothers, Richard of South Africa and Howard of Richmond, London, UK. Beloved aunt of the late David Sallis and his wife Margaret of Richmond, UK, John Sallis Chandler and his wife Nicola of Surbiton, UK, Lucy Sallis Edmondson and her husband Colin of Hampshire, UK, as well as Sheila Sloane and the late Phillip Sallis, both of of Capetown, South Africa. Beloved grandaunt of Rosemary Sallis of Richmond, UK. Mary's family and friends will miss her wit, her intelligence, her gracious approach to life, and endless curiosity. She was a brilliant teacher, avid reader and entertaining conversationalist. She had a wide range of interests, such as the English language, sailing the New England coast, organ and classical music, history, cats, poetry, observing nature, and reading the New York Times each day.
Burial service at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge will be private at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe from June 18 to June 22, 2020