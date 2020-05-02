|
HASTINGS, Mary (Holt) Died on April 26, 2020, from COVID-19, just one month before her 105th birthday. Mary had lived at Carleton-Willard Village in Bedford, Massachusetts since 1992. Born and raised in Buffalo, Wyoming, Mary graduated from Wellesley College in 1937 with a major in economics. She married MIT graduate Russell Hastings and they lived first in Wellesley Hills, MA, moving to Battle Creek, Michigan in 1953. Russ and Mary had a happy marriage of 59 years until his death in 1996. Mary was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and two brothers. Left to cherish her memory are two children, Thomas Hastings (wife Bonnie) of Manhattan Beach, California, and daughter, Nancy Miles (husband Frank) of Hanover, New Hampshire, beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, friends, and dedicated caregivers. There will be no calling hours. Remembrances may be shared at Bedford Funeral Home's website, bedfordfuneralhome.com Burial will be in Wyoming. Memorial gifts may be made to the CWV Employee Appreciation Fund, Attention: Finance Office, 100 Old Billerica Rd., Bedford, MA 01730.
