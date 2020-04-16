|
|
HENDERSON, Mary Age 63, of Norwood, formerly of Westwood, passed away peacefully in Norwood Hospital on April 13, 2020. Mary was the daughter of the late Neil and Claire Keating Henderson and is survived by her older sisters Claire Henderson, Avon, CT, Katharine Hines (Dennis), Norwell, MA, and older brothers, Richard Henderson (Diane), and Robert Henderson, both of Westwood and Jack Henderson (Karen), CO. She was the loving aunt to 8 nieces and nephews and 8 great-nieces and nephews. Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed the many activities sponsored by The Arc of South Norfolk and in the latter part of her life shared a home in Norwood with school friends under the auspices of The Arc. Mary's quick wit, radiant smile and loving heart lit up the lives of her family, friends and those fortunate enough to have met her. A private interment will be held in Westwood. A Memorial Mass and celebration will be held at a later date, details to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arc of South Norfolk, 789 Clapboardtree St., Westwood, MA 02090. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020