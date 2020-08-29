1/
MARY HERNON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HERNON, Mary Of South Weymouth and formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 100 on Friday August 28, 2020.

Born in Inishmore, Aran Islands, County Galway, Ireland, she was a daughter of the late Michael T. Hernon and Catherine (Dirrane).

Mary was the sister of the late Margaret Quirk, Coleman Hernon, Michael Hernon, and Agnes O'Connor. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews here in the United States and in Ireland. Mary was a Private Duty Nurse. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and cherished her nieces and nephews as though they were her own children.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Tuesday, September 1, from 9-10 AM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Please visit www.Keohane.com to share a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved