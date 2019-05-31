SR. MARY HORGAN SP Sister of Providence, Sr. Mary Horgan, formerly known as Sr. Marie Visitation, died on May 31, 2019 in the 66th year of her religious life. Born in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (O'Leary) Horgan. She entered the Sisters of Providence in 1954. Her sister, Ann, joined the Sisters of Providence Congregation six years later. Sr. Mary's first assignment was to the toddlers' section at Our Lady of Providence Children's Home (Brightside) in West Springfield, before she entered college in 1958 to become a nurse. After receiving her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Boston College in 1962, Sister ministered first at the Sisters of Providence Infirmary, then at Providence and Mercy Hospitals. She continued her graduate education receiving a Master's Degree in Nursing Education from the Catholic University, Washington, DC in 1965. Sister Mary taught nursing at the Providence Hospital School of Nursing and in 1970 became an Associate Professor in Nursing (Medical-Surgical) at Holyoke Community College and helped develop HCC's Nursing Program. In 1973, she was elected to the Council of the Sisters of Providence from 1973 to 1977. Sr. Mary shifted her ministry focus in 1973, taking a Clinical Pastoral Education program at Westborough State and Mercy Hospitals and becoming an Associate Chaplain at Mercy Medical Center. Sister was elected to a second term on the General Council and served as Assistant Director from



1977 to 1981. She then studied at Andover Newton Theological School in Newton Centre, MA where she received a Master of Divinity Degree in 1984. Next she served as Director of Mission and Philosophy for the Sisters of Providence Health System until 1989 when she became Director of Pastoral Care at Mount St. Vincent Nursing Home in Holyoke. While there, Sister also was a Spiritual Director at the Spiritual Life Center of St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, CT and at Genesis Spiritual Life Center in Westfield, MA. In 1997, Sr. Mary was elected for four years to the General Council and was named Vice-President of the Sisters of Providence. She was Chairperson of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, Region 1 from 2004 - 2007. Sister joined the staff of Genesis Spiritual Life Center in Westfield, retiring in March 2014. She volunteered in Brightside's Literacy Program, was Co-director of the SP Associate Program and served on Boards -- St. Joseph of the Pines in North Carolina and Providence Ministries for the Needy as well asChair of the Mont Marie Health Care Center's Ethics Committee. She is survived by her Sisters in Community, and by her sisters - Sr. Ann Horgan, SP and Sheila Horgan, formerly of Ipswich, MA, and her brothers, Joseph and his wife Anne of West Boylston, MA, and Robert Horgan of Auburn, MA, and 12 nieces and nephews and 24 great-nieces and nephews. The Wake will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 3:00 pm - 6:30 p.m. at Providence Place, 5 Gamelin Street, Holyoke, MA. There will be a Wake Service at 6:00 pm. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 10 am, in the Providence Place Chapel. The Dillon Funeral Home, Inc., 124 Chestnut Street, HOLYOKE, MA, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Providence, 5 Gamelin St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary