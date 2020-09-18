1/1
MARY HUGHES NASH KUDARAUSKAS PREYER
PREYER, Mary Hughes Nash Kudarauskas Of Lexington, MA, September 16, 2020, age 96. As Mary Nash, author of short stories, collected in The Even Temperature in the Cave (1963), the Mrs. Coverlet series of children's books (1958-1965), The Provoked Wife, a biography of the eighteenth-century London actress and singer Susannah Cibber (1977), and an unfinished biography of another figure of the Augustan Age, Hester Thrale Piozzi (manuscript and research notes are in Harvard University's Houghton Library). For many years, teacher of creative writing in the Radcliffe Seminars Program.

Born July 7, 1924, in Milwaukee, WI, she grew up in Wilmington, DE, attended Radcliffe College, and received a Master's degree in creative writing from the University of Washington, in Seattle, where she lived with her first husband, Henry Nash, a surgeon. They had three children. After her divorce from Dr. Nash, she settled in Cambridge, MA, where she wrote and taught and where her second husband, Edmund Kudarauskas, practiced psychiatry. Dr. Kudarauskas died in 2001. Ms. Preyer spent her last years at the Brookhaven retirement community in Lexington with her third husband, Robert Preyer, a retired professor of English. Mr. Preyer died in 2019.

Ms. Preyer's elder son, Norman Nash, and her sister, Amy Hughes Blitzer, predeceased her. She is survived by her brothers James and Thomas Hughes, of Wilmington, DE, her son Thomas Nash, of Newton, MA, her daughter Mary Nash Mitchell, of Northampton, MA, and their spouses, children, and grandchildren, and six stepchildren. Immediate family will hold a private Memorial Service. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
