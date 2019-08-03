Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
MARY STUCCHI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Tarcisius Church
562 Waverly Street
Framingham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY STUCCHI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY I. (DIFRANCO) STUCCHI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY I. (DIFRANCO) STUCCHI Obituary
STUCCHI, Mary I. (DiFranco) Age 87, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Patrick Manor, Framingham after a long illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, William "Bill" J. Stucchi who died in 2017. She is survived by her children Arthur Stucchi and his wife Angela of Southborough, Linda S. Stucchi and her husband James V. Hounam of Upton, William "Wes" E. Stucchi of Framingham and Faith M. Currier of Framingham. Also survived by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Born in Framingham on September 29, 1931. She was the only child of the late Edward and Josephine (Mazzaro) DiFranco. Mary attended St. Mary's High School in Milford and graduated in 1949. She went to Framingham School of Nursing and received her RN. In 1952, she worked at Framingham Union Hospital for her entire career. She was also an accomplished Bridge Player with Cavedish Cl in Worcester, earning enough master points to achieve the rank of Bronze Life Master. In addition, Mary also held an instrument rated pilots license. She enjoyed spending summers at their Bartlett, NH Camp and was an avid Patriots fan. She will be remembered as a caring and loving mother and will be missed by her family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on August 10, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly Street, Framingham. At the family's request the burial will be private. At the behest of the family, memorial donation may be made to the Metrowest Humane Society, P.O. 1068, Framingham, MA 01701. To leave a message of condolence please visit nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now