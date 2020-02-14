|
TAVANO, Mary I. (Cocciardi) Of Malden, February 12th. Beloved husband of the late Donato Tavano. Beloved mother of MaryAnn McCarthy and her husband Michael of Doylestown, PA and Phyllis DeNisco and her husband John of Malden. Loving grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Anthony and Michelle. Dear sister of Helen Marotta of California and the late Jennie Mauriello. Mary has been a lifelong resident of Malden. She married the love of her life, Donato Tavano, on her birthday in 1958. They had 55 wonderful years together. Mary enjoyed cooking and baking. She was also an avid gardener and enjoyed walking. First and foremost, she was devoted to her husband, her children and her grandchildren. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Tuesday, February 18th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, February 17th from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 15, 2020