BLACKHURST, Mary Isabel (Gourley) Age 90, formerly of Saugus, MA and Derry, NH, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Rockingham County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Brentwood, NH. She was born May 16, 1929 in Dunadry, County Antrim, Northern Ireland to William and Jane (Ashe) Gourley. She lived in Saugus, MA for more than 40 years before moving to Derry, NH in 1998. Survived by son David K. Blackhurst, Derry, NH, two daughters, Alison J. Kivikoski of Manchester, NH and Lindsay J. Germanos of Shrewsbury, a brother, John Gourley, Horsham, England, seven grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews around the world. Predeceased by husband, David M.C. Blackhurst on February 8, 2006. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00am - 12:00pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, MANCHESTER, NH. Memorial donations may be made to , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 and/or the For further obituary summary, please visit www.phaneuf.net and Tributes.com To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to phaneuf.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020