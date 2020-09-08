1/
MARY ISHKANIAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ISHKANIAN, Mary Lifelong Lynn resident, Sept 6. Survived by her beloved sister Shenorig "Grace" Ishkanian and brother Gerald Ishkanian, both of Wakefield, her nieces Susan Ishkanian and Nancy Ishkanian, nephews Robert Ishkanian, Stephen Ishkanian, Peter Ishkanian, many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends and former students. Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Sarkis Ishkanian. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, Funeral Services will be private. Interment, Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to: Lynn Home for Women, 144 Broad St., Lynn, MA 01901, or to the Lynn English High School Drama Program, 50 Goodridge St., Lynn, MA 01902. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved