MARY ISHKANIAN

ISHKANIAN, Mary Lifelong Lynn resident, Sept 6. Survived by her beloved sister Shenorig "Grace" Ishkanian and brother Gerald Ishkanian, both of Wakefield, her nieces Susan Ishkanian and Nancy Ishkanian, nephews Robert Ishkanian, Stephen Ishkanian, Peter Ishkanian, many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends and former students. Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Sarkis Ishkanian. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, Funeral Services will be private. Interment, Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to: Lynn Home for Women, 144 Broad St., Lynn, MA 01901, or to the Lynn English High School Drama Program, 50 Goodridge St., Lynn, MA 01902. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com