Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
MARY ISNOR
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Michael Church
90 Concord Rd
Bedford, MA
MARY "CAROL" (GOGUEN) ISNOR

MARY "CAROL" (GOGUEN) ISNOR Obituary
ISNOR, Mary "Carol" (Goguen) Of Bedford, July 17, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Henry C. Isnor, Jr. Devoted mother of John and his wife Jo-Ann, Mark Isnor, Margaret "Meg" Piccirillo and her husband Tom and Eric Isnor, all of Bedford. Loving grandmother of Kyle, Kristina, John, Jr., Ashley, Ryan, Sean, Bobby, Kimberlie, Matthew, Courtney, Emily, Julia, Nick and Hannah and great-grandmother of Sofia, Ella and Mira. Dear sister-in-law of Valerie Goguen. Predeceased by her brother, Joseph Russell Goguen. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Fri., July 24, from 3:00-7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, on Sat., July 25, at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020
