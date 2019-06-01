|
BUTLER, Mary J. (Halloran) Of East Boston, formerly of Cambridge, May 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James F. Butler. Mother of James and his wife Anne of East Bridgewater and William and his wife Anita of North Reading. Grandmother of Rebecca, Sandra, Robert and the late Brad Butler. Great-grandmother of Britni, Lucy, Owen, Max, Sam and Joey. Sister of Helen Smith of FL and several deceased brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services in the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON, Friday morning, June 7, at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting prior to services commencing at 10 AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory to would be appreciated. Indoor parking and entrance to funeral home available from 340 Bremen St. MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019