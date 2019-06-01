Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magrath Funeral Home
325 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 567-0910
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BUTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY J. (HALLORAN) BUTLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY J. (HALLORAN) BUTLER Obituary
BUTLER, Mary J. (Halloran) Of East Boston, formerly of Cambridge, May 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James F. Butler. Mother of James and his wife Anne of East Bridgewater and William and his wife Anita of North Reading. Grandmother of Rebecca, Sandra, Robert and the late Brad Butler. Great-grandmother of Britni, Lucy, Owen, Max, Sam and Joey. Sister of Helen Smith of FL and several deceased brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services in the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON, Friday morning, June 7, at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting prior to services commencing at 10 AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory to would be appreciated. Indoor parking and entrance to funeral home available from 340 Bremen St. MagrathFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Mary J. (Halloran) BUTLER
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magrath Funeral Home
Download Now