|
|
DAFILE, Mary J. (Grugnale) Of Mansfield, formerly of Norwood, passed away on January 17, 2020, at the age of 95. Devoted mother of the late Annmarie Burns. Mother-in-law of Francis R. Burns of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of Michael D. Burns of Somerville. Daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Mariotti) Grugnale. Mary was a graduate of Norwood High School. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, 10am, at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. Visitation will be from 9:00am-10:00am, on Thursday, one hour prior to the Service. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Family Owned and Operated
781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 20, 2020