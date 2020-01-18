Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for MARY DAFILE
MARY J. (GRUGNALE) DAFILE

MARY J. (GRUGNALE) DAFILE Obituary
DAFILE, Mary J. (Grugnale) Of Mansfield, formerly of Norwood, passed away on January 17, 2020, at the age of 95. Devoted mother of the late Annmarie Burns. Mother-in-law of Francis R. Burns of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of Michael D. Burns of Somerville. Daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Mariotti) Grugnale. Mary was a graduate of Norwood High School. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, 10am, at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. Visitation will be from 9:00am-10:00am, on Thursday, one hour prior to the Service. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 20, 2020
