Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Church
Quincy, MA
MARY J. (OAKES) FORD

MARY J. (OAKES) FORD Obituary
FORD, Mary J. (Oakes) Age 88 of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Born in Boston, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Anna (Ford) Oakes. Mary was raised in Dorchester, and was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School in Roxbury. She worked for many years for the New England Telephone Co. Mary was a member of the Castle Island Association, and bowled on candlepin leagues at Lucky Strike.

Mary was the beloved wife of 64 years of Martin X. Ford of Quincy, and the devoted mother of Anne Brait and her husband Joseph of Mashpee, Martin X. Ford, Jr. and his wife MaryLou of Pembroke, Mary Nelson and her husband John of Quincy, and the late Dennis Ford and Kathleen Reynoso. She was the sister of Barbara Smith of Hingham, and the late Patricia Oakes, Anna Wilds, Isabelle Lazzaro, and James Oakes. Proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Monday from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Services Tuesday at 9:30 AM from the Funeral Home with a Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary's memory to Hancock Park Adult Day Health Center, 164 Parkingway, Quincy, MA 02169 or Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370.

See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
