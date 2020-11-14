GOULD, Mary J. (Rios) Age 84 of Norfolk and Walpole, passed away on Friday, November 13th, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband George E. Gould, her father Andrew Rios, her mother Mary Rios Hutchinson, her sisters Rose Gould and Alice Rios, her brother Joseph Raymond Rios, and her cousin Edward Sanchez. Surviving are her fiancé Robert Berard of South Attleboro, cousins Lucy Andrade, Madeline Cirasa, Edward Moreira, all of New Jersey; Delores Palazzolo of Revere and dear friends Josephine Higginbotham and Karen MacDonald, both of Winthrop. As a result of the ongoing and ever developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people they love, Mary's family has decided that her Funeral Services will take place privately, with interment in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her brother's name J. Raymond Rios to The ARC of South Norfolk, 41 Clapboardtree Street, Westwood, MA 02090. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com