Services
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
MARY J. (O'LEARY) HOWE

MARY J. (O'LEARY) HOWE Obituary
HOWE, Mary J. (O'Leary) Of Plymouth, formerly of West Roxbury, May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Howe (BPD). Loving mother of Christine Donahue of Dedham, and Patricia Furtado of Dedham. Devoted grandmother of Kayla & Liam Furtado. Loving sister of Carol Quinlan of Weymouth, and the late Donna Gloddy. Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, May 29, at 9:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 28, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Interment private.

www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019
