HOWE, Mary J. (O'Leary) Of Plymouth, formerly of West Roxbury, May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Howe (BPD). Loving mother of Christine Donahue of Dedham, and Patricia Furtado of Dedham. Devoted grandmother of Kayla & Liam Furtado. Loving sister of Carol Quinlan of Weymouth, and the late Donna Gloddy. Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, May 29, at 9:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 28, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Interment private.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019