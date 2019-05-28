Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY J. "PENNY" (CASELLA) KUHN

MARY J. "PENNY" (CASELLA) KUHN Obituary
KUHN, Mary J. "Penny" (Casella) Of West Newton, May 27, 2019. Beloved wife for over 60 years to the late Andrew G. Kuhn. Devoted mother of James G. Kuhn and his wife Kathleen of Pembroke, NH. Sister of Sylvia McDonough of West Newton and the late James and Alfred Casella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Penny enjoyed life and her family and loved to travel. She served with the Newton Probation Court for many years and returned, after retirement, to volunteer after her husband's passing. Visiting Hours in the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, on Friday, May 31, from 4-7pm and again Saturday morning, June 1, at 8:45AM, before proceeding to St. Bernard Church, 1523 Washington St., West Newton, for a 10AM Funeral Mass. Burial to follow in Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019
