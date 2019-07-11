Boston Globe Obituaries
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa's Chapel
MARY J. NORTON Obituary
NORTON, Mary J. Of West Roxbury, formerly of St. Kevin's Parish, Dorchester, July 8, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick J. and Mary A. (McHugh) Norton. Devoted sister of June Pappas of West Roxbury and the late Rita Walsh, and Eileen, Joe, Francis, Henry and Jackie Norton. Cousin of Veronica McElaney of Norwood. Loving aunt of Susan Hampson, John Pappas, Frank McLaughlin, and Edward McLaughlin. Longtime employee of Sears & Roebuck. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Sunday, July 14th from 3-6pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Monday, July 15th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Chapel at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019
