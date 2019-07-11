|
NORTON, Mary J. Of West Roxbury, formerly of St. Kevin's Parish, Dorchester, July 8, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick J. and Mary A. (McHugh) Norton. Devoted sister of June Pappas of West Roxbury and the late Rita Walsh, and Eileen, Joe, Francis, Henry and Jackie Norton. Cousin of Veronica McElaney of Norwood. Loving aunt of Susan Hampson, John Pappas, Frank McLaughlin, and Edward McLaughlin. Longtime employee of Sears & Roebuck. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Sunday, July 14th from 3-6pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Monday, July 15th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Chapel at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019