PARUTI, Mary J. (Pollard) Age 94, of East Falmouth, MA, and formerly of Lowell, MA, and East Bridgewater, MA, peacefully passed away on November 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Attorney Joseph C. Paruti. Loving mother of David M. Paruti (and wife Jean), now of Yarmouth Port, MA and Naples, FL, Attorney Donna M. Paruti (and husband Mark Dugan) of Framingham, MA and Kenneth J. Paruti of Boston, MA, who predeceased his parents in 2005. Also survived by her cherished granddaughters and great-grandsons: Anne M. Paruti (and husband Mike Lohnes) of Milton, MA, Tricia (Paruti) Dicker, her husband Greg and their two sons, Henry and Miles of Milton, MA, and Marybeth (Paruti) McCabe and her husband Rob of Somerville, MA.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Nov. 20th at St. Anthony's Church, 167 E. Falmouth Highway (Rt. 28), EAST FALMOUTH. Burial will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery. Donations may be made in Mary's memory to The Staff Fund at Heritage at Falmouth, 140 Ter Heun Dr., Falmouth, MA 02540 or to The Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601. For full obituary, online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com