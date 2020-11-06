1/1
MARY J. (POLLARD) PARUTI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARUTI, Mary J. (Pollard) Age 94, of East Falmouth, MA, and formerly of Lowell, MA, and East Bridgewater, MA, peacefully passed away on November 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Attorney Joseph C. Paruti. Loving mother of David M. Paruti (and wife Jean), now of Yarmouth Port, MA and Naples, FL, Attorney Donna M. Paruti (and husband Mark Dugan) of Framingham, MA and Kenneth J. Paruti of Boston, MA, who predeceased his parents in 2005. Also survived by her cherished granddaughters and great-grandsons: Anne M. Paruti (and husband Mike Lohnes) of Milton, MA, Tricia (Paruti) Dicker, her husband Greg and their two sons, Henry and Miles of Milton, MA, and Marybeth (Paruti) McCabe and her husband Rob of Somerville, MA.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Nov. 20th at St. Anthony's Church, 167 E. Falmouth Highway (Rt. 28), EAST FALMOUTH. Burial will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery. Donations may be made in Mary's memory to The Staff Fund at Heritage at Falmouth, 140 Ter Heun Dr., Falmouth, MA 02540 or to The Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601. For full obituary, online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved