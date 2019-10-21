Boston Globe Obituaries
REZZUTI, Mary J. (Kerwin) Age 92, Oct. 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Rezzuti. Daughter of the late Thomas J. and Mary (Sullivan) Kerwin. Devoted mother of Charles J. Rezzuti, Jr. and his wife Diane of Medway, Frank Rezzuti and his wife Terry (Dennett) of Millis, Thomas J. Rezzuti and his wife Sharon (Majkut) of Millis. Nonnie will be dearly missed by her 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Mary proudly worked for 30 years at the Star Market in Chestnut Hill. Her last special occasion was her 90th birthday party. Visiting Hours in the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Thursday, Oct. 24, from 9-10AM, followed by a 10:30AM Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Newton Centre. Burial Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019
