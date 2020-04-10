|
VISCO, Mary J. (Costello) Age 92, of Derry, NH passed away April 9th at St. Teresa's Rehab and Nursing Center in Manchester, NH. Mary grew up in East Boston, MA, the daughter of the late Mary Margaret (Rymil) and Michael Costello. She was a homemaker. Mary enjoyed bingo and was an avid bowler. She will be sadly missed by her children, John Visco of Salem, NH and Laurene Grzybala of Derry, NH and her dear family member, John Iveson of Freedom, NH; her siblings, Richard Costello of Chatham, MA, Robert Costello of Revere, MA and Margaret Coppola of Revere, MA; her 5 grandchildren; her 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John Visco and her siblings, Michael Costello and Lorraine Indorato. Visiting Hours: Services are private for the family. Burial will be in Forest Hill at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., SALEM, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to: St. Teresa's Rehab and Nursing Center, 519 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104. Please write Activities Fund on the memo line. To send a message of condolence to the family and for updated burial information, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020