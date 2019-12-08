Home

MARY J. (TODINO) VISONE

MARY J. (TODINO) VISONE Obituary
VISONE, Mary J. (Todino) Of Middleton, age 91, December 6, 2019, formerly of Everett & Peabody, beloved wife of the late Salvatore Visone. Surviving her are two daughters-in-law, Lisa Visone of Middleton and Gayle Eason of Peabody, three grandchildren, Anthony, Danielle and John Visone, Jr., two great-grandchildren, Mikey Eason and Tessa Eason and a sister, Anne McNeff of Winthrop. She was also the mother of the late John Visone and Daniel Visone, grandmother of the late Michael Visone and sister of the late Helen Jensen, Constance Thomas, Palma Nolan, Patrick, Angelo, John and William Todino. Her Funeral will be held from the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Adelaide's Church, 708 Lowell St., Peabody, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Huntington Disease Society, 6 Boston Rd # 203, Chelmsford, MA 01824. For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019
