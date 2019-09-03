|
|
YOUNG, Mary J. (White) Of Everett, passed away peacefully at age 80, on September 2. Mother of Robert F. and his wife Lisa of Wakefield, Gregory and his wife Lisa of Everett and Michael of Derry, NH. Sister of Margaret Cafarelli of Revere, the late Tom White, John White, and Ann Lemieux and Claire Lenehan. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be from the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETTE, Friday, September 6 at 9AM. The Funeral Mass will be at the Immaculate Conception Church, Everett at 10AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be Thursday from 4-8PM, with complimentary valet parking. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to The , 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. Mary loved serving as a clerk in the Chelsea district courts for over 30 years.
RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 1-877-71ROCCO
www.roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019