JACKSON, Mary "Gayle" (Molinari) Wife of the late William "Bucky" Jackson of Natick died unexpectedly on May 9, 2019 at the age of 86. Gayle was the loving daughter of Theodore & Charity (Fitzgerald) Molinari of the Waban neighborhood of Newton, sister to her twin, the late Bob Molinari, and her surviving sister Jeri Hennessey. Gayle graduated from Mount Ida College and was a hands-on manager for her family. After the children finished high school, she joined the staff at the Brandon School in Natick and then later became a beloved member of the Wellesley College Admissions office. After 40 years in Natick, William & Gayle retired and set up residence in Harwich and St. Petersburg, FL enjoying time with their family. Gayle is survived by her children Michael & wife Sandra Jackson of Brazil, Bill & wife Kathy Jackson of Natick, Deborah Jackson & husband Gary Schmidt of Stan Hope, New Jersey, Diane Jackson Ruiz & fiancé Andre Martin of Westminster, Jim Jackson & fiancée Wendy Storlazzi of Holliston, and Gayle & husband Greg Vanfleet of Grafton. Also survived by 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Thursday, May 16th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central St., Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, May 15th from 4-8 pm in the Funeral Home. Interment Private. For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508 653 4342



View the online memorial for Mary "Gayle" (Molinari) JACKSON Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019