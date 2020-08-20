|
D'ARCY, Mary Jane Of Bonita Springs, FL, formerly of West Roxbury, August 10, 2020. Beloved sister of Dennis D'Arcy and his wife Debra of Newton, and Susanna D'Arcy and her fiancé John Orlandi of Hull. Devoted partner to Daniel Jacobs of Bonita Springs, FL. Loving aunt of Gregory D'Arcy, Darcy Coleman, John D'Arcy and Christian D'Arcy. Visiting Hours in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, August 25th from 2-5 pm. Relatives and friends invited. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020