DECARSKY, Mary Jane (MacDonald) Of Lowell, formerly of Tewksbury, Woburn & Burlington, Sept. 10. Mother of James of VT, William of Newton, Sally Cohen of Athol and Ann Marie Sparks of Dracut. Grandmother of Cadannce, Colin, Stephanie, Josh, Jacqueline, Alexis, Robbie, and Taylor. Sister of William J. McDonald, Jr. of Burlington, Sarah Lendrim of MD and the late Jeannette Reilly. Mary Jane is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Saturday, Sept 19 from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, BURLINGTON. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
or www.burlingtoncatholicma.org