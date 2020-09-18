1/1
MARY JANE "CARROLL" DOUCETTE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOUCETTE, Mary Jane "Carroll" Of Winchester, peacefully, September 17th at the age of eighty-nine. Devoted wife of the late Norman E. Doucette, Sr. Beloved mother of Diane M. Doucette, Norman E. Doucette, Jr., his wife Linda, all of Winchester, Gary A. Doucette and his wife Linda of Jefferson, ME and the late James J. Doucette. Cherished grandmother of Larissa Sullivan, Samantha Doucette Elder, her husband Rick, Jill, Emily, Josh and Celine Doucette and the late Lauren Lee Doucette and great-grandmother to Corey and Makayla. Loving "sister" of the late Austin, Paul, Ralph and Robert Garvey, Eileen Regan, Jeanne Winn, Dorothy Garvey, Marion Hall, Ruth Carroll and Geraldine Cantillon. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary's Funeral Mass and Burial are private, and she will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Bourne. Relatives and friends who feel comfortable, are invited to briefly pay their respects on Tuesday, September 22nd at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. Those who are 65 and older or experiencing any health problems are invited to come between 3-4 p.m., with the general public invited between 4-6 p.m. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the funeral home and exit through the back door. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved