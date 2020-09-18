DOUCETTE, Mary Jane "Carroll" Of Winchester, peacefully, September 17th at the age of eighty-nine. Devoted wife of the late Norman E. Doucette, Sr. Beloved mother of Diane M. Doucette, Norman E. Doucette, Jr., his wife Linda, all of Winchester, Gary A. Doucette and his wife Linda of Jefferson, ME and the late James J. Doucette. Cherished grandmother of Larissa Sullivan, Samantha Doucette Elder, her husband Rick, Jill, Emily, Josh and Celine Doucette and the late Lauren Lee Doucette and great-grandmother to Corey and Makayla. Loving "sister" of the late Austin, Paul, Ralph and Robert Garvey, Eileen Regan, Jeanne Winn, Dorothy Garvey, Marion Hall, Ruth Carroll and Geraldine Cantillon. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary's Funeral Mass and Burial are private, and she will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Bourne. Relatives and friends who feel comfortable, are invited to briefly pay their respects on Tuesday, September 22nd at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. Those who are 65 and older or experiencing any health problems are invited to come between 3-4 p.m., with the general public invited between 4-6 p.m. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the funeral home and exit through the back door. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. www.lynch-cantillon.com
781 - 933 - 0400