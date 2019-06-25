|
|
WICKMAN, Mary Jane Frances (McNamara) Formerly of Needham, entered into God's Kingdom at age 91. Daughter of the late John F. and Bertha McNamara. Wife of the late Paul Peter Wickman, Sr. Mother of Paul Peter, Jr., Suzanne, Kristen W. Pinto, Stephen John and Edward Joseph, and the late Michael James and David Michael. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held in St. Bartholomew Church, Needham on Monday, July 1, at 10 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019