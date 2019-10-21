|
GILBERT, Mary Jane (Allison) Of Revere, MA, passed away on October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jeffry Harris Gilbert. Devoted mother of Hamilton Gilbert and his wife Vanessa DiMauro, and Ramsey Kay Gilbert. Cherished grandmother of Melaina Gilbert. Sister of the late George K. Allison and the late Richmond W. Allison, Jr. Funeral Service on Sat., Oct. 26, 2019 at the Faggas Funeral Home, 551 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, MA at 10:30AM. Visitation prior to the Service from 9:30AM to 10:30AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. Donations in her memory may be made to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. At the request of the family, Burial will be private. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com FAGGAS FUNERAL HOME 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019