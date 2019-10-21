Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 923-0416
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY GILBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY JANE (ALLISON) GILBERT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY JANE (ALLISON) GILBERT Obituary
GILBERT, Mary Jane (Allison) Of Revere, MA, passed away on October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jeffry Harris Gilbert. Devoted mother of Hamilton Gilbert and his wife Vanessa DiMauro, and Ramsey Kay Gilbert. Cherished grandmother of Melaina Gilbert. Sister of the late George K. Allison and the late Richmond W. Allison, Jr. Funeral Service on Sat., Oct. 26, 2019 at the Faggas Funeral Home, 551 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, MA at 10:30AM. Visitation prior to the Service from 9:30AM to 10:30AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. Donations in her memory may be made to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. At the request of the family, Burial will be private. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com FAGGAS FUNERAL HOME 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faggas Funeral Home
Download Now