MAURICI, Mary Jane (Clark) Of Winthrop, passed away peacefully at home on April 25, 2020 with her husband at her side. She was 88 years old. Born in Quincy, she was the beloved daughter of the late Mary R. (Carlisle Bishop) and William Clark. She resided in East Boston before moving to Winthrop over 30 years ago. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a legal secretary for many years. She was a wonderful wife and mother and was beloved by her family and friends. She was the devoted wife of Vincent Maurici and the loving mother of the late Evelyn Jane Maurici. She was the dear sister of the late Murray Clark. Services and interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery are private. Please feel free to send a card to family members, mail a card to the Funeral Home for the family or send a message on our online guestbook. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020