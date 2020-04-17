Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MOLONY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY JANE (RAWL) MOLONY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY JANE (RAWL) MOLONY Obituary
MOLONY, Mary Jane (Rawl) Of Burlington, formerly of St. Petersburg, Florida, April 14. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Molony, Jr. Loving mother of Kathy Dardeno & her husband Philip of Reading, Marie McCahon of Reading, Joseph F. Molony, III of St. Petersburg, FL, and the late Frances Molony. Sister of the late Raymond Rawl. Proud aunt of Michael Rawl and wife Mary of Delaware. Proud grandmother of Philip Dardeno, II & his spouse Nathan, Sarah Dardeno & her longtime partner Justin Dekow, Michelle Dardeno, Joseph Dardeno & his wife Danielle, Casey Molinari & her husband Christopher, Kelly McCahon, Emily Petermann & her husband Rudi, Adam Wishneuski, and the late Diane Wishneuski. Great-grandmother of Katie Jane Molinari, Eva Petermann, Malia, Justin, and Joseph Dardeno, Jr. At this time, funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary Jane's name may be made to the Mary Jane Molony Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Reading Cooperative Bank, 180 Haven St., Reading, MA 01857. For obituary, online guestbook, and video tribute see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -