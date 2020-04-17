|
MOLONY, Mary Jane (Rawl) Of Burlington, formerly of St. Petersburg, Florida, April 14. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Molony, Jr. Loving mother of Kathy Dardeno & her husband Philip of Reading, Marie McCahon of Reading, Joseph F. Molony, III of St. Petersburg, FL, and the late Frances Molony. Sister of the late Raymond Rawl. Proud aunt of Michael Rawl and wife Mary of Delaware. Proud grandmother of Philip Dardeno, II & his spouse Nathan, Sarah Dardeno & her longtime partner Justin Dekow, Michelle Dardeno, Joseph Dardeno & his wife Danielle, Casey Molinari & her husband Christopher, Kelly McCahon, Emily Petermann & her husband Rudi, Adam Wishneuski, and the late Diane Wishneuski. Great-grandmother of Katie Jane Molinari, Eva Petermann, Malia, Justin, and Joseph Dardeno, Jr. At this time, funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary Jane's name may be made to the Mary Jane Molony Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Reading Cooperative Bank, 180 Haven St., Reading, MA 01857. For obituary, online guestbook, and video tribute see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020