TARIS, Mary Jane (Manning) Of Norwood, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 just a few weeks after celebrating her 90th birthday. Born in Oak Park, IL, she grew up in Albany, NY. A talented and ambitious student, Mary graduated from the Vincentian Institute at the top of her class. She attended the College of New Rochelle, graduating summa cum laude and, cited for excellent scholarship and service, she was a member of Kappa Gamma Pi Catholic College Honor Society. Upon graduation, Mary moved to Long Island and began a career as a social worker. Eventually ready to further her education, she moved to Boston's Beacon Hill neighborhood, completed a master's degree at Simmons College, then returned to social work in the Roxbury Courthouse and later at Mass Mental Health. She met and married the love of her life, the late Dr. Louis J. Taris, and they embarked upon a remarkable and exciting journey together for 52 years. Mary was a firm believer in the importance of education and her core values included family, service, duty and faith. Mary had a variety of interests. She was an avid reader and could discuss just about any topic from literature to history to medicine to current events. She enthusiastically followed Boston sports and went to Red Sox games at Rogers Centre in Toronto and Camden Yards. Classically trained on piano, Mary enjoyed music and art and absolutely loved attending her grandchildren's recitals, exhibits, school events and soccer games. She loved travel and traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe, and she also cruised most of the Caribbean. Mary Jane was a member of Norwood's Women's Community Committee for over forty years. She volunteered weekly at the Thrift Shop, attended annual Jamboree and holiday events, and, an exceptional writer, she wrote WCC's newspaper articles for the Daily Transcript for decades. She and several WCC friends met weekly at Perks Coffee house for 25 years, a wonderful tradition that these intelligent ladies maintained up until just a few years ago. Mary was also active at St. Timothy and St. Susanna churches in Norwood and Dedham. Mary was the beloved wife of Louis James Taris for 52 years. A devoted mother, she leaves behind two children, Jane Cafferty and her husband Kevin of Norwell, and her son Louis J. Taris, Jr. and his wife Amy of Medfield. She also leaves behind her four adored grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Kevin Cafferty Jr. and Bridget and Nathaniel Taris. Caring and loving daughter of the late Francis and Kathleen Manning. Dear sister of the late Francis (Frank) Manning of Clifton Park, NY. Loyal sister-in law to Susan Manning of Clifton Park, Kay and Peter Benson of Dedham, and James and JoAnn Taris of South Carolina. Cherished aunt to nine nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren. Services will be held at Gillooly Funeral Home in Norwood and private interment at Newton Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Mary Jane set high personal goals and worked hard to achieve them without competing with others. She lived her life with quiet determination, grace, humility and kindness. She put the needs of others above her own. Always positive and supportive, Mary never had an unkind word to say – a quality that was noted by many. Her warm presence will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, or donations, please consider writing a letter, reading a book or by simply showing kindness and appreciation to those around you.