BURROWS, Mary Janet (Krauss) Age 83, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. A graduate of Boston City Hospital School of Nursing and Northeastern University, she had been employed as an operating room nurse at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton, MA for over twenty years. Survived by one brother: William C. Krauss and his wife Grace of Douglas MA; several nieces & nephews, as well as many grandnieces & grandnephews. She was the sister of the late Elizabeth Midgley. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will take place. Her Funeral will be held Saturday, September 14 at 10am, from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, MILFORD, MA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale Street, Hopedale, MA. Burial of her cremains will follow in Hopedale Village Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held Friday, September 13 from 5pm to 7pm. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Edwards Memorial Funeral Home Milford Massachusetts
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 9, 2019