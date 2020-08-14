Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MAHONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY JO MAHONEY


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY JO MAHONEY Obituary
MAHONEY, Mary Jo (Formerly Mary Jo Mulroy, Mary Jo Victoria). Of Cocoa Beach, FL, formerly of Dedham, MA, Huntington, NY, Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Bourne, MA, Oak Bluffs, MA. Wife of the late Francis G. Mahoney, mother of William Strickland (Kathleen) of Upper Township, NJ and James Victoria (Joan) of New Ipswich, NH. Grandmother of Haley and John Strickland, Nicholas, Elizabeth, and Michael Victoria. Sister of Robert Mulroy (Susan), Seaford, DE, Katherine Smith (Thomas), Brick, NJ, and Patricia Teague (Micheal), Live Oak, TX, sister-in-law of Dorothy Victoria, Dedham, MA. She was predeceased by siblings James Mulroy and Grace Smith, and partner William Correllus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, cff.org and the Lyme Disease Association, lymediseaseassociation.org For complete obituary, please visit the Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Home website at brownliemaxwell.com

View the online memorial for Mary Jo MAHONEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -