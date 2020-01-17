Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for MARY FALVEY
MARY JOSEPHINE (CANNY) FALVEY

MARY JOSEPHINE (CANNY) FALVEY Obituary
FALVEY, Mary Josephine (Canny) Of Dedham, a proud daughter of Charlestown, received God's promise of eternal life on January 15, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph Falvey and mother of the late Christopher Falvey. Daughter of the late Denis and Mary (Friel) Canny. Sister of the late Margaret Ledford (Buddy), Cecelia Sullivan (Paul), and Catherine Gubbins (Charlie). Survived by her son Brian Falvey of Boston and North Truro; her grandsons and their mother, Christopher Syrek (Tori) of Washington, DC, Gregory Syrek of Boston, Sean Falvey of Washington, DC, and Anne Falvey of Woodstock, CT; her sisters, Frances Maher (the late Bill) of Woburn, Ann O'Brien (Jeff) of Tewksbury and South Dennis, and Elizabeth Canny of Medford, and her cousin Margaret Friel of Malden. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her much adored grandpup, "Jacoby." Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 am in St. Cecelia's Church, 18 Belvidere St., Boston. A reception will follow at The Harvard Club. Those attending may park at the Harvard Club, 415 Newbury St., Boston for both events. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fenway Health, c/o Development Office, 1340 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02215 - www.fenwayhealth.org/give Arrangements by the: Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
