DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
176 Washington Street
East Walpole, MA
MARY JOSEPHINE (GIORGIO) MORALES

MARY JOSEPHINE (GIORGIO) MORALES Obituary
MORALES, Mary Josephine (Giorgio) Of Walpole, December 4, 2019, age 88. Beloved wife of Robinson H. "Bob" Morales. Loving mother of Debbie Lafleur and her husband, Paul, of Sharon, Joanmarie Heustis of Walpole, and Paul Morales and his wife, Teresa, of Stoughton. Cherished grandmother of Tom Morales and Derek Morales. Sister of the late Angela DiBattista. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Mary's Life Celebration on Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM and Wednesday from 9 to 9:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 176 Washington Street, East Walpole on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ARC of South Norfolk, c/o Development, 789 Clapboardtree Street, Westwood, MA 02090. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
