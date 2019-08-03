Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY QUIRK
MARY JOSEPHINE QUIRK

SISTER MARY JOSEPHINE QUIRK, CSJ (Sister Michael Mary) In her 65th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died on Friday, August 2, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Michael Joseph and Hannah J. (McCarthy) Quirk and loving sister of the late Elizabeth Quirk and Michael Quirk. Survived by her beloved sister, Sister John Mary (Anna) Quirk, CSJ, her many cherished cousins, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as food administrator at St. Lazarus Convent, East Boston; St. Joseph Convent, Amesbury; and St. Mary Convent, Franklin. For over 25 years Sister Mary Josephine ministered as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Bethany Health Care Center, Framingham; and later was the sacristan in Holy Spirit Chapel at Bethany Health Care Center. Visiting hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick, MA. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, FRAMINGHAM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135. Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
