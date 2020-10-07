DONNELLY, Mary K. Mary (Kirby) Donnelly, 98, of Falmouth, passed peacefully on October 6, 2020. Our beloved Mimi was born on March 10, 1922, in Boston, MA, to Lawrence "Darby" and Sarah (McCool) Kirby. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Brookline, MA and cum laude from Regis College in Weston, MA before embarking on an illustrious and successful career at Raytheon Company. Mimi's passions of dancing, reading, movies, and NFL football were exceeded only by her love for family. Possessing a great intellect and keen awareness, Mimi was compassionate about all social and political issues. Mimi was predeceased by her husband, Joseph F. Donnelly Sr.; her son, Joseph F. Donnelly Jr.; and sister, Joan (Kirby) Sullivan. She is survived by her children, Michael C. Donnelly and wife, Carolyn (Tuttle), of Bunn, NC, Brian P. Donnelly and wife, Kathryn (Reidy-Williams), of Boxborough, MA, Maribeth Wadman and her husband, John, of Falmouth MA, and Laurand M. Bryant and husband, David, of Framingham, MA. She is also survived by her siblings, Lawrence Kirby and wife, Mary (Crane), of Manchester by the Sea, MA, Edward Kirby and wife, Mary (Seaver), of Nashua, NH, and Sister Alice Mary Kirby, CSJ of Brighton, MA; as well as nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and several loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral and burial services will be private. Donations may be made to Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, Advancement Office, 637 Cambridge Street, Brighton, MA 02135. Chapman Cole & Gleason - Falmouth 508-540-4172





