1/1
MARY K. DONNELLY
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONNELLY, Mary K. Mary (Kirby) Donnelly, 98, of Falmouth, passed peacefully on October 6, 2020. Our beloved Mimi was born on March 10, 1922, in Boston, MA, to Lawrence "Darby" and Sarah (McCool) Kirby. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Brookline, MA and cum laude from Regis College in Weston, MA before embarking on an illustrious and successful career at Raytheon Company. Mimi's passions of dancing, reading, movies, and NFL football were exceeded only by her love for family. Possessing a great intellect and keen awareness, Mimi was compassionate about all social and political issues. Mimi was predeceased by her husband, Joseph F. Donnelly Sr.; her son, Joseph F. Donnelly Jr.; and sister, Joan (Kirby) Sullivan. She is survived by her children, Michael C. Donnelly and wife, Carolyn (Tuttle), of Bunn, NC, Brian P. Donnelly and wife, Kathryn (Reidy-Williams), of Boxborough, MA, Maribeth Wadman and her husband, John, of Falmouth MA, and Laurand M. Bryant and husband, David, of Framingham, MA. She is also survived by her siblings, Lawrence Kirby and wife, Mary (Crane), of Manchester by the Sea, MA, Edward Kirby and wife, Mary (Seaver), of Nashua, NH, and Sister Alice Mary Kirby, CSJ of Brighton, MA; as well as nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and several loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral and burial services will be private. Donations may be made to Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, Advancement Office, 637 Cambridge Street, Brighton, MA 02135. Chapman Cole & Gleason - Falmouth 508-540-4172


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved