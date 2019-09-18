|
|
KILEY, Mary K. (Murray) Of Mashpee, formerly of Woburn, September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold J. Kiley, Sr. Devoted mother of Karen Kiley of Woburn, Mary Claire Kiley of Wakefield, Patricia Kiley Donohue and her husband Timothy Donohue of Wisconsin, Jim Kiley of Mashpee and Margaret Pelser of Wakefield. Loving grandmother of Katlyn Ochs and her husband Jonathan, Thomas Pelser and Michael Donohue. Loving great-grandmother of Rosie Ochs. Sister of the late Constance Gillis, Margaret Connor and Claire Gillis. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Saturday, September 21st, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 851 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory be made to the Woburn Middlesex Lions Club, c/o Claire Murphy, 5 Pickering St., Woburn, MA 01801. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Woburn-Medford-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019