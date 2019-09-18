Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0083
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
851 Main St.
Woburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY KILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY K. (MURRAY) KILEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY K. (MURRAY) KILEY Obituary
KILEY, Mary K. (Murray) Of Mashpee, formerly of Woburn, September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold J. Kiley, Sr. Devoted mother of Karen Kiley of Woburn, Mary Claire Kiley of Wakefield, Patricia Kiley Donohue and her husband Timothy Donohue of Wisconsin, Jim Kiley of Mashpee and Margaret Pelser of Wakefield. Loving grandmother of Katlyn Ochs and her husband Jonathan, Thomas Pelser and Michael Donohue. Loving great-grandmother of Rosie Ochs. Sister of the late Constance Gillis, Margaret Connor and Claire Gillis. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Saturday, September 21st, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 851 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory be made to the Woburn Middlesex Lions Club, c/o Claire Murphy, 5 Pickering St., Woburn, MA 01801. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn-Medford-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now