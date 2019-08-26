|
|
McDERMOTTROE, Mary K. Of Arlington. August 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Elizabeth McDermottroe. Loving sister of Thomas and his wife Carol of Woburn, Oliver and his wife Bridget of Woburn, James and his wife Liz of Billerica, Elizabeth McDermott and her late husband Patrick of Ireland, Charles and his late wife Maura of England, Joseph and his wife Rose of England and Christina of Arlington. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, Adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, Thursday, at 9 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday 4-7 pm. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Agnes' Church. For directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019