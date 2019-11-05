|
|
SULLIVAN, Mary K. Formerly Mary K. Roge, of Acton, MA & Franklin, NH native, November 4, 2019 at the age of 87. Survived by two sons, David Roge & wife Rebecca of Marblehead & Stephen Roge & wife Laura of Winchester; grandchildren Marlowe, Caitlyn, Calvin & Flynn Roge; and a sister, Anne Bevelaqua of Groveland. Daughter of the late NH Supreme Court Justice & US Attorney Dennis E. Sullivan & the late Olive (Marshall) Sullivan. Visiting Friday, Nov. 8th, 5-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte.111), ACTON. Funeral Mass Saturday, Nov. 9th at 10am in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton with Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton Ctr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassionate Care ALS, ccals.org or Best Buddies on behalf of Mary to help support raising awareness for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. Donations can be made online at www.bestbuddieschallenge.org/hp/support2020/#p2p//22984 For obituary, directions or leave an online condolence, visit actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019