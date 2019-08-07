Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giragosian Funeral Home
576 Mount Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-0606
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Armenian Church
145 Brattle St.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Armenian Church
145 Brattle St
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY KALUSTIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY KALUSTIAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY KALUSTIAN Obituary
KALUSTIAN, Mary "Mimi" Of Arlington, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019, she was 90 years old. Mimi is survived by her beloved husband Martin Kalustian. She was the devoted mother of Dr. Albert A. Kalustian and his wife Dr. Anita Lurantos of Manchester and James M. Kalustian of Arlington. Funeral Services will be held at Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 145 Brattle St., Cambridge on Saturday, August 10th at 11 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Visitation period will be held in the sanctuary of Holy Trinity on Saturday morning from 9:30-11:00 am immediately prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow at Newton Cemetery in Newton. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Holy Trinity Armenian Church. For directions, guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home, Inc.

617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now