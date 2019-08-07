|
KALUSTIAN, Mary "Mimi" Of Arlington, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019, she was 90 years old. Mimi is survived by her beloved husband Martin Kalustian. She was the devoted mother of Dr. Albert A. Kalustian and his wife Dr. Anita Lurantos of Manchester and James M. Kalustian of Arlington. Funeral Services will be held at Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 145 Brattle St., Cambridge on Saturday, August 10th at 11 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Visitation period will be held in the sanctuary of Holy Trinity on Saturday morning from 9:30-11:00 am immediately prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow at Newton Cemetery in Newton. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Holy Trinity Armenian Church. For directions, guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2019