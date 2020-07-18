|
KARALEKAS, Mary (Zanetos) Of Medford, July 16, age 93. Born in Buffalo, NY on July 26, 1926, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Christine (Tremblas) Zanetos. Mary was the mother of Fay Gallas of Medford and mother-in-law of the late Xenophon Gallas and mother of Christine "Tina" (Brady) Nagar and her husband Moshe Nagar of Israel and mother-in-law of the late Richard Brady. Sister of Thimios J. Zanetos and his wife Mary of St. Louis, MO and the late Helen Stavrakopoulos and sister-in-law of John of Greece. Grandmother of Kim Grinev of MD and her husband Roman and the late Mary Gallas. Great-grandmother of Eleni Gallas of Medford and Zachary Grinev of MD. Aunt of Laura Zanetos of Lynn, Christine (Zanetos) Cornelius and her husband Lorren and their son Thimios of FL, Efthemia (Zanetos) Malandruccolo and her husband John and their son John Vincent of NJ, Dimitri Stavrakopoulos and his wife Gloria and their son John of NY and George and his wife Glykeria and their daughter Eleni of Greece. Mary was also the sister-in-law of Margaret Brady of Medford. She was a member of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church of Somerville and enjoyed helping out at the nursery. She also loved summers at Revere Beach. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church, 29 Central St., Somerville, Tuesday, at 11 AM. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, prior to the Mass, from 10 to 11 AM. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Dormition Church of Somerville, 29 Central St., Somerville, MA 02143, or to the Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St., Malden, MA 02148. For additional info., please visit, www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020