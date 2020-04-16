|
DONATO, Sr. Mary Katherine MMM Formerly of Somerville, died peacefully on April 15, 2020. Born on October 18, 1931 to the late Dominic Fabio and Mary Rebecca (Mock) Donato in Coatesville, PA, entered the Medical Missionaries of Mary as a registered nurse in 1954. Sr. Mary Katherine ministered in Nigeria, Tanzania, Mexico and the USA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and James Donato and is survived by several devoted nieces and nephews. A private interment will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden, MA 02148. Due to the guidelines set forth by the CDC, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Sister Mary Katherine's memory to the Medical Missionaries of Mary, Mission Development Office, 4425 W 63rd St., Suite 100, Chicago, IL 60620-3602.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020