LYNCH, Mary Katherine (Manning) Of Lowell, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of 61. She was the loving wife of Charles P. Lynch and mother of Chelsea F. Lynch. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Monday, February 17, at Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, FOXBOROUGH. A Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Foxborough, will be celebrated on February 18th, followed by a Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. For details regarding Wake and Funeral Services and to send condolences, see
www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2020