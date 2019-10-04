Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY (BROUSSARD) KELLEY


1925 - 2019
MARY (BROUSSARD) KELLEY Obituary
KELLEY, Mary (Broussard) Of Cambridge, formerly of Arlington, October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick W. Loving mother of Carolyn of Cambridge, Steven and his wife Lynn of Cambridge and the late Robert and his wife Diane of Leominster. Grandmother of Mathew and Katherine Kelley. At Mary's request there will not be a Wake. Interment will be at Cambridge Cemetery. Donations are preferred in Mary's memory to the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Flowers can be sent to Mary Kelley c/o Neville Place, 650 Concord Ave., Cambridge, MA 02138. For online guestbook, see www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
