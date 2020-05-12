|
KEOHANE, Mary Of Boston, passed away on April 23, 2020 at the Susan Bailis Assisted Living in Boston. Born in Forenaught, Rineen, Skibbereen, County Cork, Ireland, she was 99. She was a retired Registered Nurse and worked at many hospitals in the Boston area.Daughter of the late James Keohane from Glandore, County Cork, Ireland and Mary Anne (Hayes) Keohane from Forenaught, Rineen , Skibbereen, County Cork, Ireland. Mary was one of six children of James & Mary Anne Keohane. She is survived by her sister Philomena Donovan "Phil". She was predeceased by Patricia "Patsy" Donnelly, Angela "Lucy", John Keohane & Rose Wilson.Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral Services and Interment private.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020