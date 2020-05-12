Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
KEOHANE, Mary Of Boston, passed away on April 23, 2020 at the Susan Bailis Assisted Living in Boston. Born in Forenaught, Rineen, Skibbereen, County Cork, Ireland, she was 99. She was a retired Registered Nurse and worked at many hospitals in the Boston area.Daughter of the late James Keohane from Glandore, County Cork, Ireland and Mary Anne (Hayes) Keohane from Forenaught, Rineen , Skibbereen, County Cork, Ireland. Mary was one of six children of James & Mary Anne Keohane. She is survived by her sister Philomena Donovan "Phil". She was predeceased by Patricia "Patsy" Donnelly, Angela "Lucy", John Keohane & Rose Wilson.Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral Services and Interment private.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020
